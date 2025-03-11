NA offers fateha for Maulana Hamid-ul-Haq Haqqani, terrorism victims

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2025) The National Assembly on Tuesday offered Fateha for former Member of the National Assembly (MNA) Maulana Hamid-ul-Haq Haqqani and others who were martyred in various incidents of terrorism.

The House also offered Fateha for the sister of MNA Asif Khan, as well as for those martyred in recent terrorist attacks in Khuzdar, Bannu, and North Waziristan.

The Fateha was led by Minister for Science and Technology, Khalid Hussain Magsi.