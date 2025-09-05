NA offers Fateha for Minister’s brother, victims of Balochistan attack

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2025) The National Assembly offered Fateha on Friday for the brother of the State Minister for National food Security and Research, Malik Rasheed Ahmed Khan.

The House also offered fateha for the 15 people who lost their lives in the recent attack on a Balochistan National Party (BNP) rally in Balochistan.

Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri led the Fateha.