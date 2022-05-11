UrduPoint.com

NA Offers Fateha For MNA Ehsanullah's Mother

Faizan Hashmi Published May 11, 2022 | 02:44 PM

NA offers Fateha for MNA Ehsanullah's mother

National Assembly on Wednesday offered fateha for the departed soul of mother of Member National Assembly Ehsanullah Reki

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2022 ) :National Assembly on Wednesday offered fateha for the departed soul of mother of Member National Assembly Ehsanullah Reki.

Maulana Abdul Akbar Chitrali led the Fateha on the request of Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf.

Related Topics

National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf

Recent Stories

Australian cities fall short on walkability, publi ..

Australian cities fall short on walkability, public transport: report

53 seconds ago
 Girmay promises to take Eritrean cycling to fresh ..

Girmay promises to take Eritrean cycling to fresh heights

54 seconds ago
 Portugal's imports up 36.8 pct in Q1

Portugal's imports up 36.8 pct in Q1

56 seconds ago
 Estate Office vacates over 2,800 properties from i ..

Estate Office vacates over 2,800 properties from illegal occupants

58 seconds ago
 Asian stocks mixed, Europe opens higher as investo ..

Asian stocks mixed, Europe opens higher as investors fret over inflation

5 minutes ago
 Major stock market indices worldwide

Major stock market indices worldwide

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.