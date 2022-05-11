National Assembly on Wednesday offered fateha for the departed soul of mother of Member National Assembly Ehsanullah Reki

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2022 ) :National Assembly on Wednesday offered fateha for the departed soul of mother of Member National Assembly Ehsanullah Reki.

Maulana Abdul Akbar Chitrali led the Fateha on the request of Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf.