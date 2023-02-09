UrduPoint.com

NA Offers Fateha For MNA Farukh's Sister

Sumaira FH Published February 09, 2023 | 02:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, Feb 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2023 ) :The National Assembly (NA) on Thursday offered Fateha on the demise of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz's MNA Farukh Khan's sister.

Deputy Speaker Zahid Akram Durrani before taking up the legislative business of the house, asked the Jamaat-e-Islami's MNA Abdul Akbar Chitrali to lead the Fateha.

Abdul Akbar Chitrali lead the Fatiha and prayed Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in Jannat-ul-Firdous and give patience to the bereaved family with fortitude.

