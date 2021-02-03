ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :The National Assembly on Wednesday offered Fateha for the wife of Member National Assembly (MNA) Khial Zaman who died on other day.

On the request of Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser, Abdul Akbar Chitrali led the Fateha.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with equanimity.