NA Offers Fateha For Mother Of COAS, Others
Sumaira FH Published April 07, 2025 | 08:10 PM
The National Assembly Monday offered Fateha for the late mother of Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir, along with other departed souls across the country
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2025) The National Assembly Monday offered Fateha for the late mother of Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir, along with other departed souls across the country.
Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri led the Fateha prayer on the request of the Speaker of the National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq.
The House prayed to rest the departed souls in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved families to bear the loss with equanimity.
Recent Stories
Ministerial Development Council reviews developments in implementation of govern ..
UAE participates in Arab Economic and Social Council meeting in Cairo
ERA urges EU-US to ease trade tensions to protect aviation, regional communities
At heart of disaster: UAE efforts deeply appreciated by people of Myanmar
Experts urge strategic pivot, diversified trade approach as 29% U.S. tariff thre ..
Minor boy killed in road accident
DC reviews progress on under construction dialysis center
PM’s envoy urges stronger ties with Afghanistan amid TTP, refugee crisis
NA offers Fateha for mother of COAS, others
Shahrah-e-Bhutto project: Murad approves Korangi Causeway design, 4 km elevated ..
Young tennis talents compete in Pakistan's Memorial Tournament
Maritime, energy sectors’ reforms to boost trade, unlock Pakistan’s potentia ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Minor boy killed in road accident6 minutes ago
-
DC reviews progress on under construction dialysis center6 minutes ago
-
PM’s envoy urges stronger ties with Afghanistan amid TTP, refugee crisis6 minutes ago
-
NA offers Fateha for mother of COAS, others6 minutes ago
-
Shahrah-e-Bhutto project: Murad approves Korangi Causeway design, 4 km elevated structure to save 3 ..2 minutes ago
-
Maritime, energy sectors’ reforms to boost trade, unlock Pakistan’s potential: PM2 minutes ago
-
2-day Pakistan Minerals Investment Forum 2025 to kick off on Tuesday3 minutes ago
-
Rangers foils terror plot in Karachi, three high-profile terrorists arrested1 hour ago
-
Panel of chairperson for 15th session announced1 hour ago
-
SACM inaugurates new funeral ground at Anbar in Swabi1 hour ago
-
MWMC steps up cleanliness drive across Multan division2 hours ago
-
PMIF-25 to begin tomorrow with participation from 300 Foreign delegates: Ali Pervaiz2 hours ago