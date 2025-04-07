NA offers Fateha for mother of COAS, others

Open Menu

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2025) The National Assembly Monday offered Fateha for the late mother of Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir, along with other departed souls across the country.

Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri led the Fateha prayer on the request of the Speaker of the National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq.

The House prayed to rest the departed souls in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved families to bear the loss with equanimity.

