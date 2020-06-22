UrduPoint.com
NA Offers Fateha For Mufti Naeem, Talib Jauhari

NA offers fateha for Mufti Naeem, Talib Jauhari

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2020 ) :National Assembly on Monday offered fateha for renowned religious scholars Mufti Muhammad Naeem and Allama Talib Jauhari.

On the request of Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser, Moulana Abdul Akbar Chitrali led the fateha.

The house also observed one minute silence for a former minority lawmaker who died recently.

The house also offered fateha for those who died because of the deadly coronavirus.

