NA Offers Fateha For Mumtaz Mustafa
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 06, 2024 | 12:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2024) The National Assembly on Tuesday offered Fateha for the departed souls of Member National Assembly (MNA) Mumtaz Mustafa and 10 family members due to rainwater in Darra Adam Khel.
The House also offered Fateha for Pir Munawar Badsha.
On the request of Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) lawmaker Ali Muhammad Khan led the Fateha.
He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed souls in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved families to bear the loss with equanimity.
