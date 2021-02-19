NA offers Fateha for Mushahid Ullah, Sadpara, martyrs of armed forces

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ) :The National Assembly on Friday offered Fateha for the departed souls of senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senator Mushahid Ullah Khan, climber Muhammad Ali Sadpara, sister of Dr Nafeesa Shah, other relatives of the MNAs and martyrs of terrorist attacks in Balochistan and South Waziristan.

On the request of Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser, Abdul Akbar Chitrali led the Fateha.

He prayed Allah Almighty to rest the departed souls in eternal peace and grant courage and fortitude to the bereaved families to bear the loss with equanimity.