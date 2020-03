NA offers fateha for pilot died in F-16 aircraft crash

National Assembly on Wednesday offered fateha for the departed soul of pilot who died in Pakistan Air Force F-16 aircraft crash near Shakarparian, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) :National Assembly on Wednesday offered fateha for the departed soul of pilot who died in Pakistan Air Force F-16 aircraft crash near Shakarparian, Islamabad.

Member National Assembly Maulana Abdul Akbar Chitrali led the fateha.