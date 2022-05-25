UrduPoint.com

NA Offers Fateha For Policeman Martyred In Lahore

Umer Jamshaid Published May 25, 2022 | 07:00 PM

NA offers Fateha for policeman martyred in Lahore

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2022 ) :The National Assembly on Wednesday offered Fateha for the policeman martyred in Lahore and those killed in Khaira Gali bus accident.

Constable Kamal Ahmad was killed during an operation in Lahore's Model Town locality after an unidentified person opened fire on him.

Moulana Abdul Akbar Chitrali offered the Fateha on the request of Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf.

More Stories From Pakistan

