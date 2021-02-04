NA offers Fateha for relatives of Saifur Rehman

The National Assembly on Thursday offered Fateha for the departed souls of relatives of Member National Assembly Saifur Rehman,who lost their lives in a car accident on other day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2021 ) :The National Assembly on Thursday offered Fateha for the departed souls of relatives of Member National Assembly Saifur Rehman,who lost their lives in a car accident on other day.

On the request of Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri, Abdul Akbar Chitrali led the Fateha.

He prayed Allah Almighty to rest the departed souls in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with equanimity.