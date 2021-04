(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2021 ) :The National Assembly on Friday offered Fateha for the departed souls of father of MNA Sadaqat Ali Abbasi and wife of former speaker Hamid Nasir Chatta.

Sadaqat Ali Abbasi led the Fateha on the request of Speaker Asad Qasir.