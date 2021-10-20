NA offers Fateha for Sardar Yaqoob, Sikandar Hayat Khan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2021 ) :The National Assembly on Wednesday offered Fateha for departed souls of former Deputy Speaker Sardar Muhammad Yaqoob, former President of Azad Jammu Kashmir Sardar Sikandar Hayat Khan.

The house also offered Fateha for the souls of former Member National Assembly Syed Gulzar Sabtain Shah, father of Sharmila Farooqi, renowned columnist Dr Ajmal Niazi, mother of member Sindh Assembly Khurram Sher Zaman and the people those died in the recent earthquake in Harnai district of Balochistan.

MNA Moulana Abdul Akbar Chitrali led the prayer on request of Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri.