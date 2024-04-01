NA Offers Fateha For Security Personal
Muhammad Irfan Published April 01, 2024 | 10:05 PM
The National Assembly on Monday offered Fateha for the brave personnel of the security and law enforcement agencies who made the ultimate sacrifice in defence of the country
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2024) The National Assembly on Monday offered Fateha for the brave personnel of the security and law enforcement agencies who made the ultimate sacrifice in defence of the country.
The members of the house paid their respects to the departed souls, particularly those who lost their lives in the line of duty in North Waziristan and Gwadar.
The house also offered Fateha for those who tragically perished in rain-related incidents in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.
MNA Riaz Fatyana led the Fateha.
APP/zah-sra
Recent Stories
WASA stops taking Indus river water after examining high TDS
FPCCI delegation, commerce minister
ASI arrested red-handed for taking bribe
Book 'Ruk Sindhi' must be taught in study circles , say Writers
US manufacturing expands for first time since September 2022
Radio Pakistan continues to broadcast Holy Quran with Urdu translation
Football: English Championship results - 1st update
OGDCL,Justajoo Foundation to distribute ration on April 2
NA observes one-minute silence over killing of Chinese nationals in Dasu
Roglic wins Tour of Basque Country first stage despite wrong turn
WASA workers demand release of salaries, pension
Russia says it arrested four more Moscow attack plotters
More Stories From Pakistan
-
WASA stops taking Indus river water after examining high TDS3 minutes ago
-
ASI arrested red-handed for taking bribe3 minutes ago
-
Book 'Ruk Sindhi' must be taught in study circles , say Writers3 minutes ago
-
Radio Pakistan continues to broadcast Holy Quran with Urdu translation7 minutes ago
-
NA observes one-minute silence over killing of Chinese nationals in Dasu7 minutes ago
-
WASA workers demand release of salaries, pension3 minutes ago
-
Ten more MNAs take oath3 minutes ago
-
Measures for providing electricity to remote areas initiated: Nasir Shah3 minutes ago
-
May-9 case: ATC grants one-day transit remand of Aliya Hamza, Sanam Javed2 minutes ago
-
QMC liable for Rs 1.05 bln on account of non-payment to contractors, parties3 minutes ago
-
Sindh Assembly session held3 minutes ago
-
Eid clothes distributed among orphan, needy children by Social orginazation52 minutes ago