NA Offers Fateha For Security Personal

Muhammad Irfan Published April 01, 2024 | 10:05 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2024) The National Assembly on Monday offered Fateha for the brave personnel of the security and law enforcement agencies who made the ultimate sacrifice in defence of the country.

The members of the house paid their respects to the departed souls, particularly those who lost their lives in the line of duty in North Waziristan and Gwadar.

The house also offered Fateha for those who tragically perished in rain-related incidents in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

MNA Riaz Fatyana led the Fateha.

