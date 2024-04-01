NA offers Fateha for security personal

The National Assembly on Monday offered Fateha for the brave personnel of the security and law enforcement agencies who made the ultimate sacrifice in defence of the country

The members of the house paid their respects to the departed souls, particularly those who lost their lives in the line of duty in North Waziristan and Gwadar.

The house also offered Fateha for those who tragically perished in rain-related incidents in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

MNA Riaz Fatyana led the Fateha.

