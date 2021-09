ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2021 ) :The National Assembly on Monday offered Fateha for the departed souls of senior journalist CR Shamsi, former MNA Farzeen Ahmed Sarfaraz and victims of Dir incident.

Maulana Abdul Abkbar Chitrali led the Fateha on the request of Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaisar.