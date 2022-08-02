UrduPoint.com

NA Offers Fateha For Six Martyred Soldiers Of Pak Army

Muhammad Irfan Published August 02, 2022 | 06:41 PM

The National Assembly on Tuesday offered Fateha for the six Pakistan Army personnel embraced martyrdom in a helicopter crash in Lasbela, Balochistan during relief activities for the flood effectees

Speaker National Assembly, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf said that the Nation was deeply grieved by the martyrdom of Lt Gen Ali and five other officers of the Pakistan Army.

Giving details of the martyrs, the speaker said that all six officers and soldiers Lt Gen Sarfraz Ali, Major General Amjad Hanif, Brigadier Muhammad Khalid, Major Saeed Ahmed, Major M Talha Manan and Naik Mudassir Fayyaz embraced shahadat in the tragic incident.

On the request of Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Maulana Abdul Akbar Cahtrali offered the Fateha and prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed souls in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with equanimity.

Minister for Defence Khawaja Asif paid glowing tributes to martyred soldiers and expressed sorrow over the martyrdom of officers and soldiers of Pakistan Army in Balochsitan.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed souls in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved families to bear the loss with equanimity.

