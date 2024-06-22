Open Menu

NA Offers Fateha For Soldiers Martyred In Kurram

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 22, 2024 | 12:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2024) The National Assembly on Saturday offered Fateha for five Pakistan Army soldiers who were martyred in a blast from an improvised explosive device (IED) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Kurram district.

Nasib Ali Shah led the Fateha.

