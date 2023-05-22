NA offers Fateha for souls of martyred armed forces personnel, Pakistani 'Umra' pilgrims

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2023 ) :The National Assembly on Monday offered Fateha for the souls of armed forces personnel martyred in South Waziristan and Pakistani 'Umra' pilgrims who lost their lives in a hotel inferno in Makkah.

Moulana Abdul Akbar Chitrali led the Fateha at the request of Speaker National Assembly Pervaiz Ashraf.

He also prayed for the early recovery of the injured persons.