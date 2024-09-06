Open Menu

NA Offers Fateha For Souls Of Martyrs

Muhammad Irfan Published September 06, 2024 | 12:00 PM

NA offers Fateha for souls of Martyrs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) The National Assembly on Friday offered fateha for the souls of martyrs of the country who rendered their lives for the defence of the country.

MNA Asad Alam Niazi led the fateha at the request of the Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq.

