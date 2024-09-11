Open Menu

NA Offers Fateha For Souls Of Quaid-e-Azam, Kalsoom Nawaz, Palestinians

Faizan Hashmi Published September 11, 2024 | 03:10 PM

NA offers fateha for souls of Quaid-e-Azam, Kalsoom Nawaz, Palestinians

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2024) The National Assembly on Wednesday offered fateha for souls of founder of the nation Quaid e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Kalsoom Nawaz, former MNA Hayat Khan Rokhri and innocent Palestinians of Gaza.

Shazi Marri requested the Speaker to offered fateha for the founder of the country and muslims of Gaza (Palestinian).

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar said that today was death anniversary of Mohtarama Kalsoom Nawaz who had great services for democracy. He requested the Chair to offer Fateha for Kalsoom Nawaz and former MNA Hayat Khan Rokhri.

Misbahuddin led Fateha on the request of Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq.

APP/raz-zah

