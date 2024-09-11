NA Offers Fateha For Souls Of Quaid-e-Azam, Kalsoom Nawaz, Palestinians
Faizan Hashmi Published September 11, 2024 | 03:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2024) The National Assembly on Wednesday offered fateha for souls of founder of the nation Quaid e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Kalsoom Nawaz, former MNA Hayat Khan Rokhri and innocent Palestinians of Gaza.
Shazi Marri requested the Speaker to offered fateha for the founder of the country and muslims of Gaza (Palestinian).
Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar said that today was death anniversary of Mohtarama Kalsoom Nawaz who had great services for democracy. He requested the Chair to offer Fateha for Kalsoom Nawaz and former MNA Hayat Khan Rokhri.
Misbahuddin led Fateha on the request of Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq.
APP/raz-zah
Recent Stories
Malaika Arora's father commits suicide in Mumbai
Strong earthquake felt in various cities across Pakistan
Govt limits pension duration for eligible families for 10 years
Death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam being observed today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 September 2024
Completion of Pak-Iran gas pipeline project, establishment of bilateral banking ..
China shows interest to invest in Pakistan’s diverse sectors
NA speaker seeks video footages of Parliament ‘s entry, exit points
Dubai Princess Sheikha Mahra launches perfume ‘Divorce’ after recent separat ..
Blocking of Illegal VPNs in Pakistan
Realme C61 Now Available in Pakistan: Industry Only 24 Month Warranty at PKR 32, ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DG RDA directs enforcement squad to take strict action against encroachments53 seconds ago
-
KP to reward tax fraud Identifiers with cash to curb tax evasion56 seconds ago
-
No member arrested within premises of Parliament: Tarar1 minute ago
-
Efforts on to ensure facilities under Awami Agenda program in S.Waziristan Upper1 minute ago
-
Tree plantation seminar held at SMBB Medical University Larkana1 minute ago
-
Police arrests suspect in injured condition after encounter1 minute ago
-
Climate-vulnerable HKH countries' collaboration must to protect lives, livelihoods of two billion pe ..1 minute ago
-
Police bust street criminal gang; arrest two11 minutes ago
-
Minister Naqvi pays tribute to Quaid-e-Azam on 76th birth anniversary11 minutes ago
-
CM reviews law, order in Punjab21 minutes ago
-
Best way to celebrate Eid Milad un Nabi is to follow Quran & Sunnah: KP’s chief cleric21 minutes ago
-
Tarar proposes special committee to create awareness about women’s inheritance rights21 minutes ago