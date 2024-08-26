NA offers fateha for souls of Shaheed personnel of security forces, police, law enforcing agencies, civilians

The National Assembly on Monday offered fateha for the departed souls of personnel of security forces, police and other law enforcing agencies who embraced martyrdom in various incidents of terrorism in various parts of the country

Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri led the fateha on the request of Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq.

The house also prayed for the departed souls of civilians who lost their lives in various road accidents and other incidents.