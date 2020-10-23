ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2020 ) :National Assembly on Friday offered Fateha for the deceased mothers of Federal Minister Muhammad Mian Soomro, Parliamentary Secretary Javeria Zafar and elder brother of former Muhammad Aslam.

In the start of the session, NA Speaker Asad Qaiser asked MNA Maulana Abdul Akbar Chitrali to offer the fateha for the departed souls of the parliamentarian's siblings.