NA offers Fateha for the late brother of a parliamentarian and others

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2025) The National Assembly (NA) of Pakistan on Monday offered Fateha for the departed soul of Member of the National Assembly Illayas Chaudry's brother.

Ali Muhammad Khan led the prayer after the beginning of the session, following the recitation of the Holy Quran and Naat, at the request of Deputy Speaker Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah, who was in the chair.

The House also offered Fateh for the personnel of security forces and citizens who embraced martyrdom in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa areas and for others who died in accidents across the country.