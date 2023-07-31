Open Menu

NA Offers 'fateha' For Victims Of Bajaur Blast

Umer Jamshaid Published July 31, 2023 | 10:55 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2023 ) :The National Assembly on Monday offered 'Fateha' for over 40 victims of the suicide bombing at a Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) gathering in Khar (Bajaur district) and those who lost lives in various traffic accidents and other incidents across the country.

Maulana Muhammad Anwar led the Fateha at the request of the Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf.

The House also prayed for the early recovery of the injured in the tragic incident.

On the occasion, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf while strongly condemning the terrorist attack also expressed deep grief and sorrow with the JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and JUI-F's parliamentary leader in the National Assembly Maulana Asad Mehmood over the loss of precious lives of their workers in the blast.

He also demanded of the government to take necessary steps to bring the culprits involved in this heinous act to take to task.

