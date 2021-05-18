UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NA Offers Fateha For Victims Of Israeli Attacks, Afghan Girls School

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 18th May 2021 | 12:38 AM

NA offers Fateha for victims of Israeli attacks, Afghan girls school

The National Assembly on Monday offered Fateha for Frontier Corps (FC) soldiers, who embraced martyrdom, and victims of Israeli aggression and the terrorist attack on a girls school in Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2021 ) :The National Assembly on Monday offered Fateha for Frontier Corps (FC) soldiers, who embraced martyrdom, and victims of Israeli aggression and the terrorist attack on a girls school in Afghanistan.

The NA members also offered Fateha for the deceased relatives of parliamentarians and prayed Allah Almighty to rest their departed souls in eternal peace.

Speaker Asad Qaiser said the House condemned in the strongest terms, the killing of Palestinians, including children and women, during incessant Israeli attacks on Gaza.

Later, a joint resolution was moved to suspend the routine proceedings of the House and start a discussion on unrest in Palestine. The resolution, which was moved by Adviser to the Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Babar Awan, was passed unanimously and members participated in the discussion.

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist Afghanistan Resolution National Assembly Prime Minister Palestine Babar Awan Gaza Women

Recent Stories

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 162.71 million

1 hour ago

Tanzania told to resume publishing Covid data

3 minutes ago

The show goes on for UK theatres as Covid rules ea ..

3 minutes ago

Govt providing all possible facilities to journali ..

5 minutes ago

DC chairs meeting regarding encroachments removal ..

5 minutes ago

Kagame dismisses 'noise' over arrested Hotel Rwand ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.