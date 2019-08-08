UrduPoint.com
NA Offers Fateha For Victims Of Quetta Tragedy, Cluster Bombs, Rain Related Incidents

Umer Jamshaid 21 seconds ago Thu 08th August 2019 | 01:26 PM

NA offers fateha for victims of Quetta tragedy, cluster bombs, rain related incidents

The National Assembly on Thursday offered fateha for the victims of Quetta bomb blast occurred three year ago, rain in Chitral, cluster bombs in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, mother of MNA Syed Tariq Hussian Shah and father-in-law of MNA Abdul Qadir Patel

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2019 ) :The National Assembly on Thursday offered fateha for the victims of Quetta bomb blast occurred three year ago, rain in Chitral, cluster bombs in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, mother of MNA Syed Tariq Hussian Shah and father-in-law of MNA Abdul Qadir Patel.

Moulana Abdul Akbar Chitrali led the fateha on the request of Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri.

