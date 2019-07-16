NA offers Fateha for victims of Tarbela, train accident, security officials, Neelum valley

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2019 ) :The National Assembly Tuesday offered Fateha for the victims of Tarbela boat tragedy , passenger train accident, Neelum valley, Sindh tv bureau chief and martyred security officials.

Moulana Abdul Akbar Chitrali led the Fateha on the request of Speaker Asad Qasir.

They prayed Allah Almighty to rest the departed souls in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved families to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity.