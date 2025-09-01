NA Offers Prayers For Flood Victims, Martyrs, Afghanistan Earthquake Casualties
Sumaira FH Published September 01, 2025 | 06:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) The National Assembly on Monday offered prayers for the victims of recent floods, a Pakistan Army helicopter crash, the Afghanistan earthquake, and those who embraced martyrdom in terrorism incidents across the country.
At the request of Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, MNA Ali Muhammad led the prayers at the outset of the sitting.
The House prayed for the people who lost their lives in floods triggered by torrential rains and cloudbursts, the Army officers and personnel martyred in the helicopter crash, and the hundreds of victims of the earthquake in Afghanistan.
Prayers were also offered for Assistant Commissioner Qurban Ahmad Khan, who was martyred while performing his duty, police officials killed in recent attacks in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Captain Taimoor Shaheed from Chakwal, as well as other security personnel and civilians who laid down their lives in the line of duty.
The members also prayed for the departed soul of the mother of MNA Tahir Rashid.
APP/rzr-zah
Recent Stories
Realme Concludes Fan 828 Festival in Lahore with Lucky Draws and Activities, Mar ..
Vivo Pakistan Appoints Khushhal Khan as Brand Ambassador for the All-New Y400
BOP Reports 278% Growth in Operating Profit During 1H-2025, Approves 10% Cash Di ..
PITB and Punjab Counter Narcotics Force Sign Service Level Agreement to Enhance ..
PFUJ two days FEC meeting
Patoki AC Furqan Ahmed to receive top civil award posthumously
Wasim Akram advises Babar Azam to stay calm and trust his class
China proposes establishment of SCO Development Bank at Tianjin summit
Over 600 people dead, hundreds others injured in Powerful earthquake in Afghanis ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 September 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 September 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 August 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PM lauds Pak-China enduring friendship6 minutes ago
-
KP Governor condoles with Afghan Consul General over earthquake losses6 minutes ago
-
Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi Expresses Grief Over Army Helicopter Crash Near Chilas6 minutes ago
-
Aurangzeb Khichi visits flood-affected areas of Mailsi6 minutes ago
-
Women killed her Sister-in-Law over on demestic issue, police arrested6 minutes ago
-
NA offers prayers for flood victims, martyrs, Afghanistan earthquake casualties6 minutes ago
-
Shafqat Shah urges authorities to prioritize safety amid expected flood in Sindh6 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 Mohmand responds to 336 emergencies in August6 minutes ago
-
IUB hosts 4th national Seerat-un-Nabi conference16 minutes ago
-
Commissioner visits flooded areas, reviews relief efforts16 minutes ago
-
GCWUS VC orders repairs16 minutes ago
-
Flooding in Sutlej triggers mass evacuations, crop devastation16 minutes ago