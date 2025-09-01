Open Menu

NA Offers Prayers For Flood Victims, Martyrs, Afghanistan Earthquake Casualties

Sumaira FH Published September 01, 2025 | 06:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) The National Assembly on Monday offered prayers for the victims of recent floods, a Pakistan Army helicopter crash, the Afghanistan earthquake, and those who embraced martyrdom in terrorism incidents across the country.

At the request of Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, MNA Ali Muhammad led the prayers at the outset of the sitting.

The House prayed for the people who lost their lives in floods triggered by torrential rains and cloudbursts, the Army officers and personnel martyred in the helicopter crash, and the hundreds of victims of the earthquake in Afghanistan.

Prayers were also offered for Assistant Commissioner Qurban Ahmad Khan, who was martyred while performing his duty, police officials killed in recent attacks in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Captain Taimoor Shaheed from Chakwal, as well as other security personnel and civilians who laid down their lives in the line of duty.

The members also prayed for the departed soul of the mother of MNA Tahir Rashid.

