NA Organises Exhibition Of Rare Manuscripts Of Holy Qur'an

Faizan Hashmi Published April 18, 2023 | 05:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2023 ) :The National Assembly Secretariat has organised the exhibition of rare manuscripts of the Holy Qur'an in collaboration with the Iranian Consulate and Iran-Pakistan Institute of Persian Studies in connection with the golden jubilee celebration of the Constitution and the sacred day of 27th Ramadan.

Parliamentarians, media representatives, students and a large number of the public witnessed the exhibition.

Inaugurating the exhibition of rare Manuscripts of the Holy Qur'an, National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf has said that the Holy Quran is the best guide for humanity and implementing its teaching in letter and spirit will lead all Muslim ummah out of current socio-economic challenges.

He also said that this exhibition would make the next generation familiar with rich Islamic values and traditions.

He added, "Both Pakistan and Iran enjoy mutual ties based upon a shared culture of Islamic values and traditions." Iranian Ambassador in Pakistan Seyyed Muhammad Ali said that both Pakistan and Iran enjoy cordial mutual ties based upon shared Islamic culture and traditions.

He also expressed his gratitude to Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf for extending cooperation to hold this exhibition.

Later on, in response to a query by media representatives Raja Pervez Ashraf said that improving ties between Iran and Saudia Arabia is pivotal for regional peace and progress.

Recent positive developments in relations between both Iran and Saudi Arabia are a good omen for the Muslim world.

