NA panel directs stringent measures to control medicine prices

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2022 ) :National Assembly Standing Committee on National Health Services, Regulations & Coordination on Tuesday expressed concern over poor performance of Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) and directed stringent measures to control the prices and shortage of medicines frequently being used by the patients.

The committee meeting held in Parliament House under the Chairmanship of Dr. Muhammad Afzal Khan Dhandla, MNA directed DRAP to develop proper liaison with all provinces to ensure the quality of drugs especially in rural & far flung areas as people of those areas were suffering badly due to unavailability of quality drugs especially lifesaving drugs.

The committee discussed various issues pertaining to ministry and its attached departments and expressed grave concern over losses caused by recent floods and offered Fateha for the departed souls of innocent citizens. The Committee expressed its resolve to work collectively for rehabilitation of the affectees to enable them to restart their routine life.

The committee asked the ministry of National Health Services Regulations & Coordination to postpone the upcoming exams of MD, CAT as most of the students were not prepared due to heavy rains and flood in the country. The Committee expressed dissatisfaction over the acute shortage of quality Nurses in government & private hospitals of Pakistan and directed the ministry of National Health Services Regulations & Coordination to arrange training courses & workshops for capacity building of Nurses and offer various incentives to Pakistani women so that they prefer to join this noble profession.

The meeting was attended by National Assembly members including Dr. Nisar Ahmed Cheema, Dr. Samina Matloob, Ms. Zahra Wadood Fatemi, Ayesha Rajab Ali, Dr. Darshan, Mahesh Kumar Malani, Dr. Shazia Sobia Aslam Soomro, Shams-un-Nisa, Ramesh Lal, & Sajid Mehdi and senior officers of the concerned ministries/departments.