NA panel examines multiple issues: salary payments, land verification, housing projects, accommodation requests

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2025) The Senate Standing Committee on Housing and Works convened a meeting under the chairmanship of Senator Nasir Mehmood on Monday.

The Senate Standing Committee on Housing and Works was briefed by the Secretary, Ministry of Housing and Works, regarding the issue of non-payment of salaries to several employees of the former Pakistan Public Works Department (Pak PWD).

The Officials apprised that the adjustment of these employees, as per their demand, was not possible since the posts are reserved for regular employees. The Chairman Committee emphasized that, if possible, these employees should be adjusted against available positions, and directed the Ministry to submit a detailed report to the Committee.

The Senate Standing Committee on Housing and Works was briefed regarding the verification of a transfer order in the name of Pak PWD (Ministry of Housing & Works) pertaining to 38 kanals of land at Constantia Lodge, Kashmir Point, Murree.

The Committee was informed that the case had been referred to him by the High Court, and the decision along with its minutes had been submitted. It was also observed, that certain reports were missing. The Committee was apprised that a private company has claimed ownership of the said land, whereas Pak PWD maintains that the property belongs to it.

Officials further informed that Pak PWD had submitted all required documents, including the payment record. It was highlighted that the matter could now be resolved by the Chief Settlement Commissioner.

The Chairman Committee recommended that the stakeholders first hold a meeting to resolve the issue and thereafter present a comprehensive report along with documents to the Committee.

Further, the Senate Standing Committee on Housing and Works was briefed on the latest status of the Sky Gardens Housing Scheme. The briefing included details of litigation and court decisions, Shamilaat/forest lands, the original PC-1 and subsequent revisions, land acquisition process, and tendering procedures.

The Committee was informed that in 2018, the Supreme Court had imposed a ban on construction within the scheme. As a result, despite having purchased plots, the allottees are unable to get their houses. Concerns were raised that if the situation persists, the hard-earned money of the allottees would go to waste, creating further complications.

The Chairman Committee expressed serious concern over the plight of nearly 2,500 affected allottees, emphasizing that many individuals had invested their life savings, even selling personal belongings and gold, to purchase homes. He directed the Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA) to explain how it intends to compensate the allottees if the final decision goes against them.

After detailed discussion, the Committee recommended that the agenda be deferred for two months to allow the government to resolve the matter.

It was further decided that if the issue remains unresolved within the stipulated time, the Committee would be compelled to take action against the responsible.

Moreover, the Committee on Housing and Works was apprised of the latest status of the Lifestyle Residency Project. The Committee was informed that the Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA) took possession of the project on March 3. It was further briefed that M/s Granite, instead of the JV partner M/s Progressive, filed a petition in the Civil & Sessions Courts. Subsequently, FGEHA filed a case in the Islamabad High Court (IHC), where judgment was reserved on April 16. The IHC announced its judgment in favor of FGEHA on May 21, following which termination was served on May 22.

The Committee received a detailed briefing from the Director General, Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA), regarding the status of the Green Enclave-I project at Bhara Kahu. The Committee was informed that a Joint Venture (JV) agreement for land measuring 3,153 kanals was signed in April 2009. The Supreme Court took suo moto notice of the matter in June 2009 and delivered its decision on February 27, 2013.

Subsequently, Green Enclave-I was formally launched in 2015. However, development work could not commence as the contractor agitated against the agreed rates, refused to proceed, and obtained a stay order from the Islamabad High Court in the same year.

The Committee was apprised that the project has faced repeated delays, with development activities coming to a halt multiple times due to various reasons. In the latest development, it was highlighted that in 2024, the contractor demanded revision of rates. The matter was placed before the board, which rejected the request after due consideration.

Expressing concern over the inordinate delay, the Chairman Committee directed that immediate progress must be ensured.

Furthermore, the Senate Standing Committee on Housing and Works was briefed by the Director General, Estate Office, on the current status of government accommodations.

The Committee was informed that the Estate Office currently manages 28,800 housing units, while requests for an additional 27,000 fresh accommodations remain pending due to limited capacity. It was further apprised that despite the shortage, a considerable number of residential units remain vacant.

Expressing concern over the situation, the Chairman Committee directed the Estate Office to explain how the vacant spaces can be utilized effectively to address the backlog of pending requests.

The meeting was attended by Senators Muhammad Aslam Abro, Khalida Ateeb, Husna Bano, Bilal Ahmed Khan, Hiidayatullah Ullah khan and other officials from Ministry of Housing & Works, Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi, Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA) and Estate Office.