NA Panel Expresses Concern Over 'irresponsible Attitude' Of PTV Management

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 24th June 2020 | 09:20 PM

NA panel expresses concern over 'irresponsible attitude' of PTV management

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2020 ) :The National Assembly's Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting on Wednesday expressed concern over the 'irresponsible attitude' of the management of Pakistan Television (PTV) as they failed to stop telecast of Pakistan's map not showing the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir as its part during the 'Rising Pakistan' programme aired on June 5.

The committee, which met here with Mian Javed Latif in the chair, deemed it a criminal negligence and directed that the Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting might hold an impartial investigation and report to it within seven days so that the responsible could be penalized accordingly.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz, while supporting the committee's viewpoint, said a high level investigation committee had already been constituted to probe into the matter and its inquiry report would be shared with the august committee.

Earlier, the ptv chairman informed the committee that the management had immediately terminated two employees responsible for the mistake as the result of a departmental inquiry and measures had been adopted to avoid such incidents in future.

The meeting was attended by members of the National Assembly Nasir Khan Musazai, Aftab Jahangir, Naz Baloch, Syma Nadeem, Dr Nafisa Shah and Maiza Hameed, while Javeria Zafar Aheer and Zulfiqar Ali Behan participated through video link.

