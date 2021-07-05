(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Jul 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2021 ) :National Assembly Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting Monday directed the Sindh government to constitute a fresh joint investigation team (JIT) to probe Aziz Memon murder case and provide security to his family.

The committee meeting, held at Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) headquarters, was presiding over member of the National Assembly Mian Javed Latif.

The committee was of the view that the family of Aziz Memon was not satisfied with the inquiry of JIT of Sindh Police and directed the Sindh government to include one representative each from federation, four province and brother of Aziz Memon in the fresh JIT and present a comprehensive report to the committee.

Hafeez-ur-Rehman Memon, brother of Aziz Memon - late senior Journalist of KTN and the additional inspector general of Police Sindh briefed the committee.

The committee directed Ministry of Information and Broadcasting secretary to provide the details of operational cost required for re-launching the Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation Station at Khairpur, Sindh and ensure compliance in the next meeting.

The senior superintendent of police 9SSP0, Islamabad briefed the committee regarding the attacks on former PEMRA chairman Absar Alam, journalist Asad Toor.

However the committee was not satisfied with the briefing given by SSP, Islamabad and directed the interior ministry secretary, inspector general of police (IGP), Islamabad and SSP to come up with complete details.

The committee also invited interior minister in the next meeting on the above mentioned issues. The committee also showed its concerns over the absence of IGP.

On the issue of first information reports against Hamid Mir and Asma Sherazi, senior journalists, the committee directed the National Database and Registration Authority chairman and Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) director general to ensure their presence in the next meeting and also come up with all relevant records.

The committee deferred government bills namely The Motion Picture (Amendment) Bill 2020, The Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2020. The Associated Press of Pakistan Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2020 and a Private Member Bill, The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2020 moved by the MNA Uzma Riaz till the next meeting.

The meeting was attended by Engr Usman Khan Tarakai, Nasir Khan Musa Zai, Muhammad Akram Cheema, Aftab Jehangir, Syma Nadeem, Nanwal Shauzab, Marriyum Aurangzeb, Maiza Hameed, Zulfiqar Ali Behan, Naz Baloch and senior officers from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, PEMRA and police department, Sindh.

At the very outset of proceedings, Javed Latif said July 5, 1977 was darkest day in the history of the country. The rule of law should be ensured in the country to avoid recurrence of such adventures.