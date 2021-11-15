NA panel meeting postponed due to lack of quorum

UrduPoint.com

The meeting of National Assembly's Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting scheduled for Monday was postponed due to lack of quorum

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2021 ) :The meeting of National Assembly's Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting scheduled for Monday was postponed due to lack of quorum.

Besides its chairman Javed Latif, MNAs Kanwal Shozab, Aftab Jehangir and Ali Nawaz Awan, all belonging to PTI turned up for the meeting.

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib also came to attend the meeting.

Speaking informally on the occasion Javed Latif, MNA stressed the need for following rule of law. He said even after passage of over seven decades democracy was not as strong as it should have been.

New member of the committee Ali Nawaz Chohan said that this forum should remain above party line and all members should work for ensuring supremacy of the Constitution and strengthening of democracy.

He said that all stakeholders were being consulted on Pakistan Media Development Authority law.

Besides Secretary Information and Broadcasting Shahera Shahid senior officers from the Ministry and its attached departments were also present.

