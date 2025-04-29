NA Panel Reviews SAFRON Performance, Local Bodies’ Devolution In AJK
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) The National Assembly Standing Committee on Kashmir Affairs, Gilgit-Baltistan, and SAFRON on Tuesday reviewed the performance of the States and Frontier Regions (SAFRON), assessed budgetary allocations for AJK's local governments, and discussed the devolution plan for local bodies.
Chaired by MNA Haji Imtiaz Ahmed Choudhry, the committee met in Parliament House on Tuesday. Officials from the Ministry of Kashmir Affairs, Gilgit-Baltistan, and SAFRON briefed the committee on key initiatives, administrative performance, development progress, local bodies' devolution plan and budgetary allocations in AJK, and Afghan refugees management.
The committee acknowledged the successful conduct of local bodies elections—held after a gap of 31 years—in Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK), terming it a landmark development in the advancement of grassroots democracy and citizen participation in local governance. The committee was informed that the total budgetary allocation of Government Grant for FY 2024–25 stands at PKR 1,600 million for AJK.
This funding supports critical initiatives to enhance municipal infrastructure, expand basic public services, and strengthen participatory and inclusive governance at the local level.
The committee also held a comprehensive discussion on the Afghan Management and Repatriation Policy, covering issues of refugee welfare, repatriation, access to basic healthcare and education, banking services, livelihood support, protection mechanisms, and the importance of international coordination.
Officials outlined major challenges and policy considerations, including border management and recycling trends, urban refugee settlement issues, the dwindling international support, and the management of potential new influxes of Afghan refugees.
The committee expressed grave concern over the absence of a comprehensive national policy to manage Afghan refugees effectively and emphasized the urgency of raising this matter in Parliament. The committee recommended the formulation of a well-coordinated, inclusive national strategy with collaboration among Federal agencies and international partners to address this evolving and complex humanitarian situation.
The committee strongly recommended to the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives to approve the following three key projects proposed by the Ministry: Strengthening Institutions for Refugees’ Administration (SIRA), Housing Community Support Programme (HCSP), and Establishment of Mountaineering Institute, Shigar (Gilgit-Baltistan).
The meeting was attended by Honourable Members Tahir Iqbal, Ms. Kiran Imran Dar, Dr. Nikhat Shakeel Khan, Ms. Munaza Hassan (Online), Shahzada Muhammad Gushtasap Khan, Mian Ghous Muhammad, Abdul Aleem Khan, Anwar-ul-Haq Chaudhary, Parliamentary Secretary, and senior officers including Secretary from the Ministry of Kashmir Affairs, Gilgit-Baltistan and States and Frontier Regions and its attached departments and organizations.
