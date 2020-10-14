NA panel seeks details of ongoing, new gas supply schemes

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) :The National Assembly's Standing Committee on Energy (Petroleum Division) Wednesday sought the details of all approved, ongoing and new gas supply schemes from the SNGPL after the lawmakers complained of discrimination in the execution of the projects on the basis of political affiliations.

The committee meeting, chaired by MNA Imran Khattak, expressed serious concerns over the issue and asked the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) to prepare a detailed briefing on all the gas schemes along with their budgetary allocations.

Almost all the committee members including Noor Alam Khan, Junaid Akber, Malik Anwar Taj, Jai Parkash, Chaudhary Khalid Javed, Chaudhry Muhammad Barjees Tahir, Murtaza Javed Abbasi, Mahar Irshad Ahmed Khan, Zahid Akram Durrani and Shazia Marri narrated the situation on the ground in their respective constituencies.

They complained that the gas schemes in their respective Constituencies were not being executed, while the projects of other lawmakers were honored. ��� SNGPL Managing Director Amir Tufail said some projects needed approval for the development of the distribution network in certain areas from the quarters concerned.

He apprised the lawmakers that Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) had granted a quota of 400,000 new connections to the company for the current fiscal year, which was extremely insufficient against 2.7 million pending applications on its network.

He said the company had requested the authority to allow 300,000 more connections for the year, adding "OGRA has verbally accepted our request and formal approval in that regard will be granted soon.

" He said the cost of the project was not increased once its job work was issued, adding sometimes a project was executed after 4-5 years of its approval due to certain reasons, which defiantly affected the expenditures.

Secretary Petroleum Mian Asad Hayaud Din said gas schemes were executed on merit without any biased approach, saying "there is not any kind of pressure on me." He apprised the committee that existing gas reserves were depleting and there was a dire need of accelerating oil and gas exploration activities in potential areas to find new and major hydrocarbon deposits.

The secretary said a proposal was under consideration to award a new exploration block each in all provinces every year to get the required results, adding the proposal would be submitted before the Council of Common Interests for consideration.

Shazia Marri underlined the need for increasing the percentage of CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) funds for carrying out better welfare schemes in oil and gas producing districts.� "The existing CSR percentage is nothing but a peanut, while the companies are getting huge profits."The Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) management apprised the committee about demand and supply of gas on its network, saying that currently, around 155 Million Cubic Feet per Day (MMCFD) gas shortfall was being faced, which would approximately increase to 250 MMCFD during the peak winter.

He, however, said the shortage would be met through the Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) supply for which a 17-KM new pipeline was being laid from Port Qasim to Pakland distribution network. The pipeline would hopefully be completed in December, he added.