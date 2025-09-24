NA panel takes up DISCOs loadshedding issue

The National Assembly Standing Committee on Cabinet Secretariat has summoned the Power Division in next meeting to address the issue of rampant unannounced loadshedding by electricity distribution companies DISCOs, terming it a violation of National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2025) The National Assembly Standing Committee on Cabinet Secretariat has summoned the Power Division in next meeting to address the issue of rampant unannounced loadshedding by electricity distribution companies DISCOs, terming it a violation of National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA).

The Committee met under the Chairmanship of Malik Ibrar Ahmad, MNA in Parliament House.

The Committee was apprised about the rampant unannounced loadshedding by electricity distribution companies and action taken by NEPRA.

The Committee was further informed that companies were undertaking loadshedding as per Aggregate Technical and Commercial loss policy on the instructions of the Power Division and such practice was clear violation of NEPRA’s Performance Standards Distribution Rules, 2025.

The NEPRA further apprised that the practice in question had never been recognized or approved by the Regulator. The Committee termed the policy a clear intrusion into the mandate of the Regulator.

The Committee was later briefed on the performance of OGRA as the Regulator of petroleum and gas sector downstream sectors. The Committee denounced the monitoring mechanism of OGRA on sale and decanting of LPG in residential areas posing threat to the human life and property.

The Committee also expressed its concern on the manufacturing of substandard LPG cylinders and called for strict legal action against all those not conforming to the safety standards. The Committee called for conducting media campaign to aware public on hazards of using substandard LPG cylinders.

The Committee also decided to call a meeting with OGRA and the Sui gas companies to discuss the issues related to over billing and increasing line losses.

The Committee after detailed discussion decided not to recommend a private Members Bill regarding amendment in Services Tribunals Amendment Bill 2025. The Committee was apprised that the Bill sought reduction of the time period from ninety to thirty five days allowing aggrieved civil servants to file appeal in Federal Services Tribunal.

The Committee was further apprised that reduction in time period will not only over burden the Tribunal but also deprive the departments to carry due diligence while deciding the appeal of the aggrieved civil servants.

The Committee directed Benevolent and Group Insurance Funds Management to pursue the Actuarial Study of both the Funds and get it completed within ninety days. The Committee would accordingly take up a private Members bill after the recommendations of the study.

The Committee was of the view that government employees should be given financial benefit on their retirement instead of his death. The Benevolent Fund Management informed that that presently financial grant was admissible to the legal heirs of the deceased government employees.

The meeting was attended by MNAs; Ms. Tahira Aurangzeb, Ms. Nuzhat Sadiq, Ms. Farah Naz Akbar, Syed Rafiullah, Ms. Rana Ansar, Special Secretary, Cabinet Division and Special Secretary Establishment Division and other officers of other concerned departments also attended the meeting.