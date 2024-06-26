NA passes 18 demands for grants for FY 2024-25

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The National Assembly on Wednesday passed 18 demands for grants relating to various ministries, divisions, and departments for the fiscal year 2024-25

The Demands for Grants were moved by Minister for Finance and Revenue Muhammad Aurangzeb.

All the cut motions moved by the opposition parties were rejected. The opposition parties’ member held detailed discussion on the cut motions.

These demands were related cabinet, Cabinet Division, Emergency relief and repatriation, Atomic Energy, Naya Pakistan Housing Development Authority, Prime Minister’s office (Public)Board of Investment, Prime Minister’s inspection commission, Special Technology Zone Authority, National school of Public Policy, National Security Division, Power Division, Petroleum Division, Finance Division, Revenue Division, Federal board of Revenue.

Earlier, the House passed over Rs 6,101 billion for 103 demands for grants relating to various ministries, divisions, and departments for the fiscal year 2024-25, on which no cut motions were moved by the opposition.

The Demands for Grants were moved by Minister for Finance and Revenue Muhammad Aurangzeb included Aviation Division, Cabinet, Intelligence Bureau, Pakistan Nuclear Regulatory Authority, Prime Minister’s office (Public), National Disaster Management Authority, Federal Public Service Commission, Civil Services academy, Council of Common Interest (secretariat), Climate Change and Environmental Coordination Division, Commerce Division, Communications Division, expenditure of communication divisions, Pakistan Post Office Department, Defence Division, Defence services, Defence Production division, Economic Affairs Division, miscellaneous expenditure of economic Division, Geological survey of Pakistan, Federal education and Professional Training division, Higher Education Commission, National Rahmatul-Lil-Allameen Wa Khatamun Nabiyyin Authority, National Heritage and Culture Division, other expenditure of finance division, controller general of accounts, superannuation allowance and pension, Housing and works division, Human Rights division, National Commission for Human Rights, National Commission on the right of Child, National Commission on the Status of Women, Industries and Production Division, Information and Broadcasting division, miscellaneous expenditure of Information and Broadcasting Division, Information Technology and Telecommunication Division, Combined Civil Armed Forces, National Counter Terrorism Authority, Inter-provincial Coordination Division, Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Division, Federal Judicial Academy, Federal Shariat Court, District Judiciary, Islamabad Capital Territory, Maritime Affairs, Division, Narcotic Control Division, National Assembly, the Senate, National Health Services Regulations and Coordination Devising, Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Division, Parliamentary Affairs Division, Planning Development and Special initiatives division, Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division, Benazir Income Support Programme, Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal, Privatization Division, Railways Division, Religious Affairs and Inter-Faith Harmony Division, Science and Technology Division, States and Frontier Regions Division, Water Resources Division, Federal miscellaneous investments and other loans and Advances, Development Expenditure of Aviation Division, Development expenditure of Board of investment, Development Expenditure of Special Technology Zones Authority Division, Development Expenditure of Establishment Division, Development Expenditures of Supraco, Development Expenditure of Climate Change and Environmental Coordination Division, Development expenditure of commerce division, Development expenditure of communications Division, Development expenditure of Defence division, Development expenditure of Defence Production Division, Development expenditure of Power Division, Development Expenditure of Federal Education and Professional Training Division, Development expenditure of Higher Education Commission, Development expenditure of National Heritage and Culture Division, Development Expenditure of Revenue Division, Development Expenditure of Human Rights Division, Development Expenditure of Information and Broadcasting Division, Development Expenditure of Information Technology and Telecommunication Division, Development Expenditure inter Provincial Coordination Division, Development Expenditure of Law and Justice Division, Development Expenditure of Narcotics Control, Development Expenditure of National food Security and Research Division, Development expenditure of National Health Services Regulations and Coordination Division, Development expenditure of planning Development and Special Initiatives Division, Development expenditure of Science and Technology Division, Development Expenditure of Stats and Frontier Regions, Development Expenditure of Water Recourses Division, Capital Outlay on development of Atomic Energy, Capital outlay on Development of Pakistan Nuclear Regulatory Authority, Capital Outlay on Petroleum Division, Capital Outlay on Federal Investments, Development Loans and Advances by the Federal Government, External Development Loans and Advances by the Federal Government, Capital Outlay on Civil Works, Capital outlay on Industrial Development, Capital Outlay on Maritime Affairs Division and Capital Outlay on Railways divisions.

