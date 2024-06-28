NA passes 25 supplementary grants for FY 2023-24

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2024) The National Assembly on Friday passed 25 Regular and Technical Supplementary grants for the fiscal year 2023-24 after a voice vote in the House.

Minister for Finance and Revenue Muhammad Aurangzeb presented these supplementary demands for grants, which were subsequently approved through the voting process.

The grants approved by the House included, Cabinet Division, Intelligence Bureau, Prime Minister’s office (Internal), Prime Minister’s Office (Public), board of Investment, Commerce Division, Defence Division, Defence Services, Power Division, Federal education and Professional, Controller General of Accounts, grants, Subsidies and Miscellaneous, Expenditure, Housing and Works Division, Information and Broadcasting Division, Information Technology and Telecommunications Division, Combined Civil Armed Forces, Inter-Provincial Coordination Division, National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Division, Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Division, Development Expenditure of Aviation Division, Development Expenditure of Cabinet Division, Development Expenditure of Power Division, Other Development Expenditure, Capital Outlay on Petroleum Division and Capital Outlay on Civil Works.