NA Passes 25 Supplementary Grants For FY 2023-24
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 28, 2024 | 05:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2024) The National Assembly on Friday passed 25 Regular and Technical Supplementary grants for the fiscal year 2023-24 after a voice vote in the House.
Minister for Finance and Revenue Muhammad Aurangzeb presented these supplementary demands for grants, which were subsequently approved through the voting process.
The grants approved by the House included, Cabinet Division, Intelligence Bureau, Prime Minister’s office (Internal), Prime Minister’s Office (Public), board of Investment, Commerce Division, Defence Division, Defence Services, Power Division, Federal education and Professional, Controller General of Accounts, grants, Subsidies and Miscellaneous, Expenditure, Housing and Works Division, Information and Broadcasting Division, Information Technology and Telecommunications Division, Combined Civil Armed Forces, Inter-Provincial Coordination Division, National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Division, Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Division, Development Expenditure of Aviation Division, Development Expenditure of Cabinet Division, Development Expenditure of Power Division, Other Development Expenditure, Capital Outlay on Petroleum Division and Capital Outlay on Civil Works.
Recent Stories
US Congress resolution unsolicited interference: FO
Shehzad Roy praises female petrol attendant at filling station
Rs590b given to KP over years to augment capacity in war on terrorism: PM
UAE-Based Reportage Properties Expands to Pakistan, Appoints Asim Iftikhar as CE ..
Contempt case: SC accepts apologies from Senator Vawda, MQM leader Kamal
Govt to appoint Rizwan Saeed as new Ambassador to US
Rain likely to impact ICC T20 World Cup 2024 final
Statue of Maharajah Ranjit Singh unveiled at Kartarpur Gurdwara
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 June 2024
ECC approves technical supplementary grants
Govt urged to take serious action against Swat like incidents
More Stories From Pakistan
-
LESCO collects over Rs 6.82m from 96 defaulters in 24 hours41 seconds ago
-
NA passes 53 supplementary grants for FY 2022-2346 seconds ago
-
Two industrial units fined56 seconds ago
-
WASA launches awareness drive for dues recovery59 seconds ago
-
Businessmen point out hurdles in newly introduced TAD plan for expediting Pak-Afghan trade1 minute ago
-
Burewala CO office catches fire, inquiry ordered1 minute ago
-
Minister for minority affairs meets journalists, Sikh pilgrims1 minute ago
-
DC Matiari directs foolproof security arrangements for Ashura-e-Muharram1 minute ago
-
Gang of criminals smashed with five arrests, recovery of looted valuables, weapons1 minute ago
-
Abdullahpur-Jhumra flyover complete11 minutes ago
-
Meeting reviews steps against dengue11 minutes ago
-
Rs.976.6 million fine imposed on 9,583 power pilferers11 minutes ago