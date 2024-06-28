NA Passes 26 Excess Demands For Grants For FY 2022-23
Umer Jamshaid Published June 28, 2024 | 07:10 PM
National Assembly on Friday passed 26 Excess Demands for Grants and Appropriation for the financial year 2022-23 after a voice vote in the House
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2024) National Assembly on Friday passed 26 Excess Demands for Grants and Appropriation for the financial year 2022-23 after a voice vote in the House.
Minister for Finance and Revenue Muhammad Aurangzeb presented demand for grants, which were subsequently approved through the voting process.
The Excess Demands for Grants and Appropriation approved by the House included, Airports Security Forces, Intelligence Bureau , board of Investment, Prime Minister’s inspection Commission, Communication Division, Pakistan Post Office Department, Federal education and Professional Training Division, Superannuation Allowances, and Pension, Information and Broadcasting Division, other expenditure of interior Division, Islamabad Capital Territory , Combined civil Armed forces, law and Justice Division, Narcotics Control Division, Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Division, Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Division, Railway Division, Religious Affairs and Inter-Faith Harmony Division, Development Expenditure of Cabinet Division, Development Expenditure on Federal Education and Professional Training Division, Development Expenditure of Revenue Division, Development Expenditure of Information and Broadcasting Division, Development Expenditure of Information Technology and Telecommunication Division, Development Expenditure of Law and Justice Division and External Development Loans and Advances by the Federal Government.
Meanwhile Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb also laid out the schedule of Authorized Expenditure for 2024-25, the Supplementary Schedule of Authorized Expenditure for 2022-23 and 2023-24, and the Excess Schedule of Authorized Expenditure for 2022-23.
These documents were presented in the House under Article 83 of the Constitution.
APP/zah-sra
Recent Stories
269,612 unlicensed drivers challaned this year
Diamond League: Athlete Arshad Nadeem to leave for Paris on July 4
Mir Asadullah Baloch stresses equal allocation for all districts, ensure employm ..
Unbeaten India makes into it to the ICC Twenty20 World Cup final after 10-years
18-year imprisonment awarded to drug trafficker
Drug baron awarded life term on two counts
Experts urge cultivation and investment in palm oil sector to cut edible oil imp ..
Pak players Sohail, Huzaifa, Abdullah, Hamza move in Asian Jr Squash C’ships f ..
Drug Free Punjab Campaign: Police arrest 99 drug dealers
KPHA solicits EOI for construction of 29.37 km long Dir Motorway
Enhanced cooperation with public essential for eliminating crimes : DPO
EUM offering job oriented subjects to meet growing demands; says VC
More Stories From Pakistan
-
269,612 unlicensed drivers challaned this year54 seconds ago
-
Mir Asadullah Baloch stresses equal allocation for all districts, ensure employment opportunities to ..5 minutes ago
-
18-year imprisonment awarded to drug trafficker5 minutes ago
-
Drug baron awarded life term on two counts5 minutes ago
-
Experts urge cultivation and investment in palm oil sector to cut edible oil imports, address econom ..5 minutes ago
-
Drug Free Punjab Campaign: Police arrest 99 drug dealers7 minutes ago
-
KPHA solicits EOI for construction of 29.37 km long Dir Motorway7 minutes ago
-
Enhanced cooperation with public essential for eliminating crimes : DPO7 minutes ago
-
EUM offering job oriented subjects to meet growing demands; says VC7 minutes ago
-
9 killed, 1225 injured in 1143 RTCs in Punjab14 minutes ago
-
Preparations underway for pilgrimage to holy shrines in Iran, Iraq14 minutes ago
-
BISP, KfW join hands to educate masses on mother, child health19 minutes ago