NA Passes 26 Excess Demands For Grants For FY 2022-23

Umer Jamshaid Published June 28, 2024 | 07:10 PM

National Assembly on Friday passed 26 Excess Demands for Grants and Appropriation for the financial year 2022-23 after a voice vote in the House

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2024) National Assembly on Friday passed 26 Excess Demands for Grants and Appropriation for the financial year 2022-23 after a voice vote in the House.

Minister for Finance and Revenue Muhammad Aurangzeb presented demand for grants, which were subsequently approved through the voting process.

The Excess Demands for Grants and Appropriation approved by the House included, Airports Security Forces, Intelligence Bureau , board of Investment, Prime Minister’s inspection Commission, Communication Division, Pakistan Post Office Department, Federal education and Professional Training Division, Superannuation Allowances, and Pension, Information and Broadcasting Division, other expenditure of interior Division, Islamabad Capital Territory , Combined civil Armed forces, law and Justice Division, Narcotics Control Division, Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Division, Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Division, Railway Division, Religious Affairs and Inter-Faith Harmony Division, Development Expenditure of Cabinet Division, Development Expenditure on Federal Education and Professional Training Division, Development Expenditure of Revenue Division, Development Expenditure of Information and Broadcasting Division, Development Expenditure of Information Technology and Telecommunication Division, Development Expenditure of Law and Justice Division and External Development Loans and Advances by the Federal Government.

Meanwhile Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb also laid out the schedule of Authorized Expenditure for 2024-25, the Supplementary Schedule of Authorized Expenditure for 2022-23 and 2023-24, and the Excess Schedule of Authorized Expenditure for 2022-23.

These documents were presented in the House under Article 83 of the Constitution.

