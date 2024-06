NA passes 53 supplementary grants for FY 2022-23

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2024) The National Assembly on Friday passed 53 Regular and Technical Supplementary grants for the fiscal year 2022-23 after a voice vote in the House.

Minister for Finance and Revenue Muhammad Aurangzeb presented these supplementary grants, which were subsequently approved through the voting process.

The grants approved by the House were in respect of Airports Security Force, Emergency Relief and Repatriation, Intelligence Bureau, Atomic Energy, National Disaster Management Authority, Prime Ministers’ inspection Commission, Establishment division, National Security Division, Climate Change division, Commerce Division, Defence Division, Federal Government education institutions in cantonments and garrisons, Defence services, Power Division, Petroleum Division, Federal Education and professional training division, Higher Education Commission, Controller General of Accounts, Superannuation Allowance and Pension, Revenue Division, Foreign Affairs Division, Foreign Missions, Housing and Works Division, Human Rights Division, Industries and Production Division, Information and Broadcasting Division, Miscellaneous Expenditure of Information and Broadcasting Division, Interior Division, other expenditure of Interior Division, Islamabad Capital Territory, Combined Civil Armed Forces, National Counter Terrorism Authority, Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Division, Federal Shariat Court, Narcotics Control Division, National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Division, Parliamentary Affairs Division, Planning Development, and Special Initiatives Division, Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division, Benazir Income Support Programme, Pakistan , Bait-ul-Mal Railway Division, Water Resources Division, Federal Miscellaneous investments and other loans and advances by the Federal Government, Development Expenditure of Aviation Division, Development Expenditure of Power Division, Development Expenditure of Federal Education and Professional Training Division, Development Expenditure of Finance Division, Development Expenditure of Interior Division, Development Expenditure of water resources Division, Development Loans and advances by the federal government and Capital Outlay on civil works.