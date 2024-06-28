NA Passes Amendment To Elections Bill-2024
Muhammad Irfan Published June 28, 2024 | 06:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2024) The National Assembly on Friday passed an amendment to the Elections Act, 2017 {The Elections (Amendment) Bill, 2024}.
The bill was moved by Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Azam Nazeer Tarar.
Briefing the lawmakers, he said the amendment was aimed at expediting the settlement of petitions pertaining to elections of the National Assembly, the Senate, provincial assemblies, and local governments.
He explained that due to the workload on serving judges, the proposed amendment seeks to restore the original provision of Section 140, making retired high court judges eligible for appointment as members of election tribunals.
Recent Stories
US Congress resolution unsolicited interference: FO
Shehzad Roy praises female petrol attendant at filling station
Rs590b given to KP over years to augment capacity in war on terrorism: PM
UAE-Based Reportage Properties Expands to Pakistan, Appoints Asim Iftikhar as CE ..
Contempt case: SC accepts apologies from Senator Vawda, MQM leader Kamal
Govt to appoint Rizwan Saeed as new Ambassador to US
Rain likely to impact ICC T20 World Cup 2024 final
Statue of Maharajah Ranjit Singh unveiled at Kartarpur Gurdwara
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 June 2024
ECC approves technical supplementary grants
Govt urged to take serious action against Swat like incidents
More Stories From Pakistan
-
LESCO dismisses 9 officials; sends 3 on forced retirement14 seconds ago
-
Death sentence awarded in murder case22 seconds ago
-
10 SMIU students honoured to become Brand Ambassador of Sindh Ombudsman20 minutes ago
-
LESCO vows to expedite action against power pilferers, facilitators20 minutes ago
-
Tarar assures to form committee on journalists protection20 minutes ago
-
Balochistan CM assures ZAC’s delegation to solve issues of farmers30 minutes ago
-
80,000 cattle rearers to benefit from livestock card interest-free loan30 minutes ago
-
LESCO collects over Rs 6.82m from 96 defaulters in 24 hours40 minutes ago
-
NA passes 53 supplementary grants for FY 2022-2340 minutes ago
-
NA passes 25 supplementary grants for FY 2023-2440 minutes ago
-
Two industrial units fined40 minutes ago
-
WASA launches awareness drive for dues recovery40 minutes ago