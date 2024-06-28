Open Menu

NA Passes Amendment To Elections Bill-2024

Muhammad Irfan Published June 28, 2024 | 06:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2024) The National Assembly on Friday passed an amendment to the Elections Act, 2017 {The Elections (Amendment) Bill, 2024}.

The bill was moved by Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Azam Nazeer Tarar.

Briefing the lawmakers, he said the amendment was aimed at expediting the settlement of petitions pertaining to elections of the National Assembly, the Senate, provincial assemblies, and local governments.

He explained that due to the workload on serving judges, the proposed amendment seeks to restore the original provision of Section 140, making retired high court judges eligible for appointment as members of election tribunals.

