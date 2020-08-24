UrduPoint.com
NA Passes Anti Money Laundering Bill

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 24th August 2020 | 11:10 PM

NA passes Anti Money Laundering Bill

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2020 ) :National Assembly on Monday passed the Anti Money Laundering (second amendment) Bill, 2020 prescribing higher sentence and fines for offenders of money laundering and terrorism financing.

The bill was tabled in the lower house of the Parliament by Advisor to Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Babar Awan.

According to clause three of the bill moved by Parliamentary Secretary for Law and Justice Malaika Bukhari , anyone committing the act of money laundering shall be punishable with rigorous imprisonment of upto ten years and fine of upto 25 million rupees and shall also be liable to forfeiture of property.

According to clause 8A of the bill, the investigating officer with the permission of the court may use techniques including undercover operations, intercepting communication and assessing computer system for investigation of money laundering and terrorism financing.

