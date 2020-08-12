UrduPoint.com
NA Passes Anti-Terrorism (Amendment) Bill, 2020

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 21 minutes ago Wed 12th August 2020 | 03:25 PM

NA passes Anti-Terrorism (Amendment) bill, 2020

Federal Law Minister Farogh Naseem moved the bill before National Assembly for approval, saying that FATF related legislation has successfully been carried out.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 12th, 2020) The National Assembly on Wednesday passed the Anti-Terrorism (Amendment) bill, 2020.

It was moved by Minister for Law Farogh Naseem.

Earlier, taking the floor, the Law Minister said it is a historic day that the FATF related legislation is being carried out today with consensus in the larger interest of the country. He said whitening the economy and checking terror financing is important to take the country forward on the path of development. He said it is also our aim to simplify the legislation and ensure protection of fundamental rights of the people.

The House has also passed the Limited Liability Partnership (Amendment) Bill, The Companies (Amendment) Bill, 2020, The Control of Narcotic Substances (Amendment) Bill, 2020 and Islamabad Capital Territory Trust Bill, 2020.

In another resolution, the House recommended that the speech of founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam to the Constituent Assembly on the 11th August 1947 regarding minorities should also be made a part of the syllabus.

Responding to a Calling Attention Notice, Minister for Maritime Affairs, Ali Zaidi said fishermen will be made part of Kamyab Jawan Program to build their capacity.

He said the fishermen can also benefit from the incentives given in the shipping policy announced recently to uplift this industry.

The Minister said efforts are afoot to exploit export potential of fisheries sector.

