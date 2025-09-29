NA passes Asaan Karobar Bill 2025

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2025) The National Assembly on Monday passed the Asaan Karobar Bill, 2025 clause by clause.

The bill was tabled by Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh, Minister for board of Investment. It seeks to reform the regulatory framework governing business, trade, and investment by removing cumbersome procedures and complex requirements.

The legislation also provides for the establishment of the Pakistan Regulatory Registry and the Pakistan Business Portal to facilitate ease of doing business.