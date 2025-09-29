Open Menu

NA Passes Asaan Karobar Bill 2025

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 29, 2025 | 08:58 PM

The National Assembly on Monday passed the Asaan Karobar Bill, 2025 clause by clause

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2025) The National Assembly on Monday passed the Asaan Karobar Bill, 2025 clause by clause.

The bill was tabled by Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh, Minister for board of Investment. It seeks to reform the regulatory framework governing business, trade, and investment by removing cumbersome procedures and complex requirements.

The legislation also provides for the establishment of the Pakistan Regulatory Registry and the Pakistan Business Portal to facilitate ease of doing business.

