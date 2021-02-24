UrduPoint.com
NA Passes Bill Banning Corporal Punishment Of Children

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 24th February 2021 | 12:00 AM

NA passes bill banning corporal punishment of children

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2021 ) :The National Assembly Tuesday passed a bill banning the corporal punishment of children in Islamabad which also allows to file complaints in court.

The legislation, titled "The ICT Prohibition of Corporal Punishment Bill", is a private member bill that was presented by PML-N MNA Mehnaz Akbar Aziz.

An amendment in the bill presented by the government was also passed. According to Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari, the amendment makes it possible for complaints to be filed in court.

"The previous version of bill stated that complaints must be made to the government committee formed for the purpose," she said.

Th minister said that now the court can directly be approached.

The bill that now prohibits violence against children has defined what constitutes as a minor.

Everyone under the age of 18 will be included in the definition of children, it states.

According to the bill, corporal punishment refers to punishment that involves the use of physical force. It also details the forms of violence used against children that will be considered illegal henceforth.

It has also defined what constitutes an educational institute and what can be considered a workplace.

An educational institute is a place which provides any traditional or non-traditional education. A workplace refers to a compound or room where an organisation or employer works, the bill states.

The child has the right to have his or her personality and individuality respected, the bill states.

Violence against children will lead to demotion, suspension, dismissal, or forced retirement, it warns.

