NA passes Bill to amend National University of Technology Act, 2018

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2024) The National Assembly on Monday passed the National University of Technology (Amendment) Bill, which seeks to amend the National University of Technology Act, 2018.

The bill was introduced by Minister for Science and Technology, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui in the house.