UrduPoint.com

NA Passes Bill To Clip CJP's Suo Motu Powers

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 29, 2023 | 04:56 PM

NA passes bill to clip CJP's suo motu powers

The lawmakers say that the legislation is the need of the hours which should have been done earlier.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 29th, 2023) The National Assembly today passed the Supreme Court Practice and Procedure Bill, 2023.

The Bill proposes that every cause, appeal or matter before the Supreme Court shall be heard and disposed off by a bench constituted by a Committee comprising the Chief Justice of Pakistan and two senior most judges in order of seniority.

It further states any matter invoking exercise of original jurisdiction under clause (3) of Article 184 of the Constitution shall be first placed before the committee for examination and if the committee is of the view that a question of public importance with reference to enforcement of any of the fundamental rights is involved then it shall constitute a bench comprising not less than three judges of the apex court, which may also include the members of the committee for adjudication of the matter.

The Bill recommends that an appeal shall lie within 30 days from the final order of a bench of the Supreme Court, which exercised jurisdiction to the larger bench of the apex court and such appeal shall for hearing be fixed within a period not exceeding fourteen days.

Furthermore, it grants a party the right to appoint counsel of its choice for filing a review application.

An application pleading urgency or seeking interim relief filed in a cause, appeal or matter shall be fixed for hearing within 14 days from the date of its filing.

The House also passed "The Lawyers Welfare and Protection Bill, 2023" aimed at protecting advocates from assaults, criminal force, intimidation and threats, while discharging their professional duties.

Both the Bills were moved by Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar.

Besides, the House passed another three bills. They include; “The Private Power and Infrastructure board (Amendment) Bill, 2022”, “The Imports and Exports (Control) (Amendment) Bill, 2022” and "The Emigration (Amendment) Bill, 2022”.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Chief Justice National Assembly Supreme Court Exports Lawyers Law Minister May Criminals From Court

Recent Stories

Dubai International Chamber facilitates expansion ..

Dubai International Chamber facilitates expansion of Dubai companies into foreig ..

30 minutes ago
 Proposed Costa Rica-UAE CEPA will bring economic, ..

Proposed Costa Rica-UAE CEPA will bring economic, social benefits to both people ..

45 minutes ago
 Sobha Realty rings Nasdaq Dubai Bell in support of ..

Sobha Realty rings Nasdaq Dubai Bell in support of &#039;1&#039;Billion Meals En ..

60 minutes ago
 realme Pakistan Energizes the Underprivileged in R ..

Realme Pakistan Energizes the Underprivileged in Ramadan

1 hour ago
 Development of Balochistan Govt’s top priority: ..

Development of Balochistan Govt’s top priority: PM

2 hours ago
 Government Financial Policy Coordination Council h ..

Government Financial Policy Coordination Council holds its first meeting for 202 ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.