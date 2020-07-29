UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NA Passes Bill To Ensure Effective Implementation On UN Resolutions

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 29th July 2020 | 11:00 PM

NA passes bill to ensure effective implementation on UN resolutions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2020 ) :The National Assembly on Wednesday passed a government bill aimed at ensuring effective implementation on the resolutions of the United Nations Security Council.

Advisor to Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Dr. Babar Awan laid the United Nations (Security Council) (Amendment) Bill, 2020 which was passed by the House.

According to statements of objects and reasons of the bill, the implementation of the obligations of the resolutions adopted by the United Nations Security Council under Chapter VII of the United Nations Charter are fulfilled through the United Nations (Security Council) Act, 1948 (XIV of 1948). Under the said Act, the Federal Government passes orders, directing authorities in Pakistan to implement various measures in the Security Council resolutions including the freezing and seizure of assets, travel ban and arms embargo.

The Act does not contain an indemnity clause to provide protection to the persons implementing in good faith, the orders passed under the Act.

Furthermore, there is a requirement to give powers to the Federal government to make rules for carrying out the purposes of the Act. In addition, the power to issue orders under the Act need to be delegated by the federal government to ensure that the orders arc issued in a timely manner, within a matter of a few hours, as required by the Security Council.

Finally the provision for punishment of persons offending against the order issue under the Act is redundant as neither the punishment nor the mechanism for its enforcement is provided under the Act. The issue is being taken up separately through corresponding amendment in the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997.

The bill, therefore, seeks to amend the United Nations (Security Council) Act, 1948 (XIV of 1948) in order to ensure the effective implementation of the resolutions of the United Nations Security Council.

Related Topics

Pakistan National Assembly Prime Minister United Nations Babar Awan 2020 Government

Recent Stories

ADJD launches &quot;Barzah with a businessman&quot ..

21 minutes ago

Minister of Economy reviews Interim Committee’s ..

36 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Zayed pledges to continue implementing ..

1 hour ago

Corniche Hospital&#039;s staff becomes second fami ..

1 hour ago

ADCB reports net profit of AED1.436 billion in H2- ..

1 hour ago

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs two remote meetings of E ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.