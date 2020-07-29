NA passes bill to ensure effective implementation on UN resolutions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2020 ) :The National Assembly on Wednesday passed a government bill aimed at ensuring effective implementation on the resolutions of the United Nations Security Council.

Advisor to Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Dr. Babar Awan laid the United Nations (Security Council) (Amendment) Bill, 2020 which was passed by the House.

According to statements of objects and reasons of the bill, the implementation of the obligations of the resolutions adopted by the United Nations Security Council under Chapter VII of the United Nations Charter are fulfilled through the United Nations (Security Council) Act, 1948 (XIV of 1948). Under the said Act, the Federal Government passes orders, directing authorities in Pakistan to implement various measures in the Security Council resolutions including the freezing and seizure of assets, travel ban and arms embargo.

The Act does not contain an indemnity clause to provide protection to the persons implementing in good faith, the orders passed under the Act.

Furthermore, there is a requirement to give powers to the Federal government to make rules for carrying out the purposes of the Act. In addition, the power to issue orders under the Act need to be delegated by the federal government to ensure that the orders arc issued in a timely manner, within a matter of a few hours, as required by the Security Council.

Finally the provision for punishment of persons offending against the order issue under the Act is redundant as neither the punishment nor the mechanism for its enforcement is provided under the Act. The issue is being taken up separately through corresponding amendment in the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997.

The bill, therefore, seeks to amend the United Nations (Security Council) Act, 1948 (XIV of 1948) in order to ensure the effective implementation of the resolutions of the United Nations Security Council.